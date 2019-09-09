Final touches at Blackpool Tower's The Fifth Floor ahead of opening

Blackpool Tower’s new entertainment complex is set to open as final preparations are made

What is happening?

It is due to open to the public on Friday

The Fifth Floor is the Tower’s newest attraction, which was shown off as the attraction celebrates its 125th anniversary with a year-long programme of activity. The new ‘multi-purpose family entertainment and event suite’ is being built in the former home of Jungle Jim’s. It will feature a new 16-metre-long bar and all of the new work is clamped in – so the building structure is not damaged and the work can be reversed in the future if needed.

Who is in charge?

Kieron Lunn has been appointed as the bar and entertainment manager when it opens. Kieron, who has been a resident DJ and host on Blackpool’s piers, said it feels like a ‘homecoming’ after spending more than 13 years as an entertainer at the Tower when he was younger. He added: “Having worked in the entertainment industry for almost three decades, I’m confident that this new attraction can bring something fresh to the market and become the go-to destination for families visiting the resort.”

When is it due to open?

A circus-themed interactive area with amusement arcade machines is already open, however the the final touches are being added to The Fifth Floor. It is set to open next Friday, September 13. The new attraction will create 12 full-time positions, as well as some seasonal roles.

What has the Tower said?

Kenny Mew, general manager at the Tower said: “Kieron brings with him a wealth of experience that will be invaluable in bringing The Fifth Floor alive. Having worked on the Blackpool scene for decades, he will be a welcome addition to the team. After months of planning, we simply cannot wait to introduce a new offering to the Tower’s portfolio of attractions.”