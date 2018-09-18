Film fest open for amateur movies

Have your say

Aspiring Blackpool film makers can show off their talents at the Winter Gardens Film Festival.

The Winter Gardens’ biennial festival is now accepting entries for next year’s event.

Contestants can submit short films containing a minimum of 30 seconds of black and white content, and a maximum of 20 minutes. Films can be narratives, documentaries or music videos about any theme or subject.

The final deadline for submissions will be 5pm on November 30 2018.

Entry costs £10 per film, or £8 for entries from an FY1 to FY 8 postcode. People who submit their films before October 5 can pay an early bird fee of £7.

The creator of the winning film will be awarded £500 cash.

Go online at www.filmfreeway.com/WinterGardensFilmFestival.