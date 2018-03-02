Fight network gets Insta ban

Social networking giant Instagram confirmed it has deleted five accounts encouraging people to share clips of youths fighting on the Fylde coast.

As reported in yesterday’s Gazette, one of them, which we are not naming, had more than 5,500 followers and featured clips of young boys and girls being attacked while others filmed them on their mobile phones.

The posts, which glorified the attacks and invited others to send in new videos, were condemned, with one parent saying she would be ‘devastated’ if her child was targeted in that way.

Instagram said it did not allow posts encouraging violence.

A spokesman added: “We removed this account as soon as it was reported to us, and we encourage people who come across this type of content to report it via our in-app reporting tools. ”

Four other accounts with similar names were also removed.