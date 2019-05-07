Fifth of Blackpool residents in dark over water use

Almost a fifth of Blackpool residents don’t know how much water they use at home, a new survey has revealed.

The average UK household uses 350 litres per day, but Blackpool households estimate they use just 135 litres – an underestimation of 61 per cent.

The survey, commissioned by the Water Regulation Advisory Scheme (WRAS) for Water Saving Week, also found that 36 per cent of those surveyed in Blackpool don’t reuse water when cooking or preparing food; while some 23 per cent enjoy deeper baths; 23 per cent fill their kettles right to the top for a cup of tea; and 13 per cent run the tap while brushing their teeth instead of turning it off.