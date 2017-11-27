Festive mayor singing in rain

Heavy rain failed to dampen festive spirits at St Annes’ Christmas lights switch-on.

Town mayor Karen Henshaw joined Fylde’s first citizen John Singleton and Carnival Queen McKenzie Haase in pulling the switch to signal the start of the festive season - and Coun Henshaw was also among a busy afternoon of all-local entertainment.

Youngsters enjoy the St Annes Christmas lights switch on

The St Annes mayor sang three songs, including Walking In The Air, ahead of performances by other acts based in the town, including school students, singer Lucy Green and the cast of Our Lady Star of the Sea’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, being staged from Thursday.

The lights and the switch-on event are organised by St Annes Town Council and Coun Henshaw said: “It is always a very special occasion and I think the lights look wonderful. It wasn’t the best afternoon for weather but thanks to everyone who came along.”

The previous evening, comedian Steve Royle, Buttons in this year’s pantomime Cinderella at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, turned on Layton’s Christmas lights, while switch-on ceremonies were also held in Kirkham and Ansdell.

Our Lady Star of the Sea panto cast perform at St Annes' Christmas lights switch on

Lucy Green performs at the St Annes Christmas lights switch on

Layton Christmas Lights Switch On