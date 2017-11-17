Festive market at weekend

One of the biggest events in Fleetwood’s winter calendar is being staged at the town’s Marine Hall this Sunday.

The annual Christmas market is being staged at the venue from 10am to 4pm.

Last year’s event proved bigger than ever, with more than 3,000 people visiting the hall, and this year it has expanded again, with no less than 75 independent traders booked in, compared to 50 last year.

They will be setting up stalls full of festive goods, hand-crafted items and high quality tasty treats.

Wyre Council, which has organised the event for the last four years, says the market is helping to put the town on the map.

Held outdoors along the colonnade and inside the art deco hall itself, the event will feature music by the Tuneless Choir and Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band, as well as several on-stage festive cooking demonstrations by Twelve Restaurant, of Thornton.

Free of charge, it also includes a Kids’ Zone in the venue’s Wyre Bar. Janet Heald, events manager at the Marine Hall, said: “This time it will be bigger than ever.”