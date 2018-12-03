Festive fun at Marsh Mill Christmas Market

Have your say

A sprinkling of snow, some singing and magic reindeer dust made for a wonderful family event at Marsh Mill Christmas Market and Tree Switch-On.

Families gathered at the shopping village off Fleetwood Road North in Thornton for some festive fun last Sunday.

The event featured a visit from Father Christmas, entertainment and a variety of stalls.

Linda Adams, from La Shack, in Marsh Mill Village, said: “Inferno Entertainments were fantastic and their snow machine was fabulous festive fun for both children and adults alike.

“There was a hearty countdown and Father Christmas sprinkled his magic reindeer dust on to the Christmas Tree making the lights turn on.

“With local choirs singing and Christmas market stalls it was once again a wonderful community event.

“Well done to Amanda Stewart from Rustic to Regal for organising this year’s Christmas Market.

To everyone who helped out with the entertainment, security and clearing up afterwards and particularly to all of the families who came along, a huge thank you!

“If you missed seeing Father Christmas, he is here in the La Shack Santa’s Grotto in Marsh Mill Square every Saturday and Sunday plus every day from Monday, December 17.

“From all of the shops, restaurants and businesses here in Marsh Mill Village, Thornton, we wish you a Merry Christmas.”

See Facebook.com/lashackgifts for further information.