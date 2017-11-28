Festive family fun at Marsh Mill in Thornton

The spirit of Christmas was on show early at Marsh Mill when hundreds of families turned out for a festive fair and lights switch-on.

Marsh Mill Shopping Centre, Thornton held a Christmas Fair at the weekend. Special guests at the event were Disney characters Elsa and Ann

Princesses sang hits from Disney musicals, Belle from Marine Hall’s Beauty and the Beast Panto met the crowds and money was raised for Trinity Hospice and Brian House.

Organiser Linda Adams, from La Shack a the mill, said: “So many people gave up their time and talent to help out. Munro Ashton got together with some of his musical friends from Hodgson School to form a brass band. Royles Brook Primary School choir came and sang carols overseen by choirmaster teacher Helen Horsley.



“What most impressed me was the kindness of people. There were crazy long lines of families waiting for a photo with Princess Elsa, Anna, Belle and Natalia. Father Christmas was mobbed by adoring children in the Square and yet there was such friendliness and courtesy shown by all.”