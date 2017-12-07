Festival amble through Grange Park tells story of nativity thanks to dedicated community groups

Children and elderly people alike enoyed a festive amble through Grange Park, meeting Father Christmas, a real donkey, and characters from the nativity.

St Mark’s Church, Layton and St Luke’s Church, Staining, Christ the King Catholic Academy, Blackpool Coastal Housing, Grange Park children’s centre, Blackpool Better Start and Groundwork all came together to prepare a ‘walking nativity’ on Wednesday afternoon.

Christmas Story walk from Christ the King Primary

Children were given gifts of chocolates from Santa at the primary school before the embarking on a short walk around Grange Park, meeting the shepherds, wise men, Mary and Joseph and a real life donkey along the way before finishing at the children’s centre on Dingle Avenue.

Hannah Boyd, assisstant vicar at St Mark’s Church, Layton, and St Luke’s Church, Staining, said: “The children absolutely loved having the donkey there.

“We had the nativity scene with Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus.

“We probably had more than 70 adults and children by the time we’d finished, from all walks of life.

“Because it was such a success we will definitely repeat it again in the future.

“What made it successful is that it was so many different community groups working together for the benefit of Grange Park, and everybody involved in it worked together really well.

“For us as a church it’s an opportunity to have the Christmas story told on Grange Park.”