Fears for missing Preston pensioner who may have travelled to Blackpool

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 89-year-old dementia sufferer.

Francis Olsson is believed to have left his home address on Ashbourne Crescent, Ingol, Preston, at 10.50am today (Tuesday) and he has not been seen since.

Francis suffers from dementia and police say it is essential he is found as soon as possible.

It is possible he may have travelled to Blackpool using the bus network.

He is described as white and around 5ft 4ins tall. He was last seen wearing a brown cap, a blue coat, dark green cord pants and boots.

Sergeant Jillian Maltman, of Preston Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Francis as he is clearly vulnerable and has not been seen since around 11am.

"We would urge you to study his photo carefully and if you see him, or think you may have seen him, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 439 of January 8.