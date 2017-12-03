Fatal hit and run vehicle was 'stolen in Lancashire'

A pedestrian has died in a hit-and-run collision involving a car that police suspect was stolen in Lancashire.

The 28-year-old male victim was crossing the road with a friend in Harpurhey, Manchester, when he was struck by a black BMW 320 at 8.15pm on Friday.

He was taken with serious injuries to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver failed to stop at the scene in Fernclough Road and the vehicle was found abandoned in Clevedon Street.

Police have seized the BMW for forensic examination and believe it was stolen in Lancashire on November 22.

Two men, aged 18 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody for questioning.

Detectives believe a third man was involved and are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Sgt Lee Westhead, from Greater Manchester Police's serious collision unit, said: "A man has tragically lost his life as a result of this collision and the driver didn't even stop despite knowing full well that someone was seriously injured.

"Specially trained officers are supporting the family who are understandably beside themselves.

"We have launched an investigation and extensive inquiries have already identified that this car was stolen and driven on false plates."

Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage should call 0161 856 4741, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.