Fatal Blackpool flat fire believed to have been caused by ‘an accident’

A fire which claimed the life of a woman is believed to have been caused by ‘an accident’, fire services have said.

Police involvement in the investigation into the death of the woman has now come to an end.

The woman, in her 40s, was found in a ground-floor flat on Althorp Close, Blackpool, on Saturday following reports of the blaze.

Three fire engines from South Shore, St Annes and Fleetwood were called to the scene at around 12.35pm.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

A fire service spokesman said: “Tragically, a woman died in the fire and our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time. Working jointly with Lancashire police it has been determined that the fire was not suspicious, however investigations into the cause continue.”

A police spokesman yesterday said that officers’ involvement had come to an end, and that the investigation had been handed over to the fire service, who added: “It is still ongoing, but at this moment in time we believe the cause of the fire is accidental. There is still some work going on with the investigation.”

Forensics experts dressed in white suits and detectives were seen at the Althorp Close property at 2pm on the day of the fire.

Officers remained at the scene overnight g carrying out an investigation with colleagues from the fire service.