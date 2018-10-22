Fashion show raises money for Marie Curie cancer

Have your say

A fashion show in aid of Marie Curie cancer support charity raised £1,172.

The event saw staff from M&Co and Beaverbrooks, Marie Curie local committee members and friends modelling outfits at Our Lady’s Social Centre on St Alban’s Road, St Annes, while Kath and Emily Holman were tasked with dressing and organising backstage.

There was also a raffle – the takings of which will be matched by Beaverbrooks – and stalls to browse.

Margaret Gregory, Marie Curie fund-raiser, said: “The show was held at Our Lady’s Social Centre in St Annes and the staff there were so cooperative and helpful in making the night the success it was.

“Nothing was too much trouble.

“M&Co staff in St Annes were also very helpful in advising the stock to wear and having our changeover outfits to hand.

“Thank you also to Abbey Catering in Blackpool who made the hot pot.

“And last but certainly not least all the people who attended and bought raffle tickets and also supported the stall holders who attended and had such a wide range of stock on display.”

Modelling the clothes were Steve White, Mike Lewis, Paul Randall, Christine Slater, Linda Lewis and Amy Potter, Chloe Jordan, Katie Ashmore, Margaret Gregory, Jane Etchells while Warren Clone, from M&Co, was the master of ceremonies. Stall holders sold jewellery, cosmetics, accessories and gifts.

Margaret added: “It was a great night for our M&Co fundraiser.

“Thank you to all the lovely people who came to watch the ladies and gents modelling the clothes.”

The Marie Curie local fundraising group also recently walked the Illuminations to raise money for the charity, which provides care and support for people living with any terminal illness, and their families.

They could be seen walking the route along the Promenade with their collection buckets.

And now they are busy planning their next event.

A charity quiz night will be held at St Annes Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Alexandra Road, St Annes, on Friday, November 9. The event will run from 7pm until 10.30pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Hosted by Dave Ward Roadshows, there will quizzes, games, auction and a raffle with lots of prizes to be won.

Teams of four to seven can enter and the minimum age of participants is eight.

For tickets, call Lee Watson on 07810872044 or email ldwatson80@hotmail.com

And there’s support from the local community with the Clockhouse in St Annes decorating the cafe for Marie Curie every Monday morning and donating some of the money from the morning coffees and teas to the charity.