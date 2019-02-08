Farewell to ‘honest and brave’ Jordan who ‘abhorred bullying’ and stood up for those in need

Have your say

People gathered at a funeral to say their goodbyes to a young man remembered as a talented footballer and musician, an honest and brave friend, a steadfast socialist and a loving brother and son.

Jordan Tenbey, 25, was laid to rest following a ceremony at Trinity Baptist Church, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, on Thursday.

Jordan Tenbey's funeral at Trinity Baptist Church, Fleetwood. Pic by Wes Holmes

His body had been found on Rossall Beach on January 26. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a eulogy, older brother Thomas Tenbey urged people to follow Jordan’s example in valuing kindness and generosity.

He said: “There’s so much unnecessary suffering in society. So much pain when there doesn’t need to be.

“Don’t be selfish; don’t be driven by greed. True wealth is not what we have in our pockets, but how much love we have in our hearts.”

Jordan Tenbey's funeral at Trinity Baptist Church, Fleetwood. Pic by Wes Holmes

Jordan, of Kings Road, Cleveleys, had recently returned home from working in Glasgow. He had just completed training as a merchant sailor.

In his teenage years he was a keen footballer and was awarded a sports scholarship to study in Australia when he was just 15.

Reverend George Ayoma said: “Jordan was a highly popular and sociable character who made friends wherever he went.

“He was willing to fight to defend people less capable of defending themselves. He passionately believed in freedom of all people and abhorred bullying and victimisation.

Jordan Tenbey

“Suffice to say he earned the respect of his fellows.

“He’d say that a life spent chasing money was a wasted life. Jordan frequently said he didn’t need much in life. He was not materialistic, but enjoyed things on sentimental value.

“Jordan was proud of his English heritage, but was against capitalistic society, preferring instead the socialist aspects of society. It’s fair to say he considered himself a modern day Robin Hood.”

People were asked to donate to Blackpool homeless charity Streetlife in Jordan’s memory.

Samaritans, a charity aimed to providing support to people who are struggling mentally or emotionally, can be contacted for free 24 hours a day on 116 123.