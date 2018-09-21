Far-right meet up cancelled by Blackpool club

A far-right meet-up planned at a Blackpool pub has been called off at the eleventh hour.

The ‘White Victims of Multiculturalism’ event, advertised by Boadicea Events, promised political speeches by a number of far-right and neo-Nazi capaigners.

It was due to take place at the Talbot Social Club on Milbourne Street, Blackpool, tomorrow - but has now been cancelled by club owner Nick Lowe.

He said: “Obviously we have lost money from it. Every year people slag us off on Facebook saying it’s a Nazi event, but it’s not. I’m not racist. If somebody wants to book my room and I’m going to make money off it I’m going to do it. It’s not against the law.”

The social club is understood to have hosted far-right meetings in the past.

People advertised to speak at the cancelled event included former National Front member and BNP MEP Andrew Brons, neo-Nazi activist Richard Edmonds, Holocaust denier Michele Renouf, and White Nationalist Party founder Eddy Morrison. Matthew Collins, of anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate, said: “These men and women have no place in modern society and have no answers to the issues of ordinary people they want to rule and control.”