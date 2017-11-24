Fantastic festive fun and fund-raising for hospice

The festive season came early in Poulton with a special event in aid of Trinity Hospice.
The Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice organised a Christmas market at Poulton Bridge Club.
The event featured stalls selling Trinity Hospice Christmas cards, gifts, cakes, jewellery, tombola and treasure hunt. There was also a grand raffle and refreshments were served.
Money raised will go towards supporting the work of Bispham-based Trinity Hospice, which provides palliative care for people across the Fylde coast.
Beryl Moran, secretary of the Friends, said: “We had a fantastic day on Saturday at our Christmas Market. The rooms were packed and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.
“We know from the £1 admission that 166 people attended plus, of course, 28 of our faithful helpers were there.
“We took £1770 on the day, and the overall total raised by our Christmas events was £3,298.
“A big thank you to all our helpers and those who attended the events for helping us reach that total.”
The previous event held by the Friends raised £978. The next event the organisation is holding will take place on January 20.
