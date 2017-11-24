Fantastic festive fun and fund-raising for hospice

The festive season came early in Poulton with a special event in aid of Trinity Hospice.

The Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice organised a Christmas market at Poulton Bridge Club.

Friends secretary Beryl Moran (left) and Treasurer Susan Essex Crosby

The event featured stalls selling Trinity Hospice Christmas cards, gifts, cakes, jewellery, tombola and treasure hunt. There was also a grand raffle and refreshments were served.

Money raised will go towards supporting the work of Bispham-based Trinity Hospice, which provides palliative care for people across the Fylde coast.

Beryl Moran, secretary of the Friends, said: “We had a fantastic day on Saturday at our Christmas Market. The rooms were packed and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.

“We know from the £1 admission that 166 people attended plus, of course, 28 of our faithful helpers were there.

Angelina Barlow

“We took £1770 on the day, and the overall total raised by our Christmas events was £3,298.

“A big thank you to all our helpers and those who attended the events for helping us reach that total.”

The previous event held by the Friends raised £978. The next event the organisation is holding will take place on January 20.

Steve Maughan

Christine Alston (left) and Susan Ratcliffe

Angelina Barlow, Gwen Lythgoe, Friends President Doreen Southern and Chairman Jackie Munder

Joan Rudnick (left) and Margaret Clarkson