Family safe after blaze rips through loft in Blackpool today

Four people were safely evacuated from a house in Blackpool's South Shore area after a blaze took hold in the loft this morning.

Firefighters were called to the semi-detached property on Glastonbury Avenue at around 7.30am to find blaze already well established.

One adult and three children in their early to mid teens were evacuated successfully from the building as one crew from central Blackpool and another from South Shore set about tackling the blaze.

It is understood the loft space had been converted into a bedroom.

The cause of the fire has not been fully established and fire chiefs and the police's CSI untit are still investigating.

The fire team used an aerial ladder platform to get better access to the roof space and two hose reels and breath apparatus were also deployed

Although it took the firefighters only 30 or 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control, they were on the scene a good deal longer, as was the police team.

Watch manager Steve Boyne said: "The fire was fully developed when we arrived on the scene but we managed to bring it under control relatively quickly.

"The cause is still under investigation."