Family of missing Blackpool man becoming ‘increasingly concerned for his welfare’
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing Blackpool man.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Mar 2023, 18:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 18:28 GMT
Stephen Welsh was last seen in the Overdale Grove area at around 11.30am on Tuesday (March 14).
The 37-year-old is described as 6ft tall with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a black Canada Goose coat with fur on hood.
“We and Stephen’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare,” Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 627 of March 14.