Family of disabled woman who died after week-long illness to protest ‘natural causes’ inquest result

The family of a disabled woman who died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital say they have applied for judicial review of her inquest in the High Court.

Jackie Maguire, who had Down’s Syndrome, died in February 2017 after suffering a 3cm ulcer that pierced the wall of her stomach.

The 52-year-old, who lived at the United Response care home on St Annes Road East, St Annes, had suffered from vomiting for a week and diarrhoea for a week and a half, and suffered a suspected seizure the day before her death.

Care home staff called a doctor at the Clifton Medical Practice, Dr Sarfaraz Adam, for a home visit, but he decided not to attend.

An ambulance was later called, but the inquest heard how Miss Maguire became distressed and would not co-operate with paramedics.

It was agreed she would remain at the care home under observation. However, her condition deteriorated and she later collapsed on the morning of February 22, and died later that day.

An inquest which took place over two weeks in June and July last year handed down a conclusion of death by natural causes.

Miss Maguire’s mother, Muriel Maguire, 82, wants to ask the High Court to quash the jury’s verdict and order a new inquest at a judicial review in a few months’ time.

At the inquest last year, Mrs Maguire told the court that she had been informed of her daughter’s sickness on the night of February 21, and told staff that Jackie did not have the mental capacity to make the decision not to go to hospital. She said she asked to speak with the paramedics but was told this was not possible.