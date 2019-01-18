Family man’s inquest date is announced

The date of the inquest into the death of a much-loved Blackpool builder has been announced.

The coroner’s investigation into the death of Christopher Bevan, 53, of Alderley Avenue, South Shore, will take place at Blackpool Town Hall from March 11 until March 13.

Mr Bevan died from head injuries at Royal Preston Hospital on August 15 last year.

He had been working with his son on a garage roof in North Shore when he fell six metres on to concrete below, in what his family described as a “tragic accident”.

At a previous hearing at the Town Hall, resort coroner Alan Wilson said: “Upon arrival of paramedics, he had a reduced level of consciousness, and he was transferred with a suspected head injury to Royal Preston Hospital.

“A CT scan was carried out, revealing a haemorrhage. He was taken to surgery but it was noted that he had injuries that seemed to be unsurvivable.”

Mr Bevan, who had 30 years’ experience as a builder and ran Castle Building Contractors, died the day after his accident, surrounded by his loving family, some of whom had travelled from Wales to be with him.

A post-mortem examination was carried out, and ruled a brain injury to be the cause of death.