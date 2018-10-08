Families enjoy craft day fun at Wyre Estuary Country Park

Have your say

Making wooden crafts and getting close to nature made for a wonderful autumn day for families at Wyre Estuary Country Park.

More than 400 people visited the nature reserve in Stanah for a family craft day hosted by Wyre Council rangers.

The event coincided with the first national ‘Get Outside Day’ on Sunday, September 30.

Keith Urwin, Wyre Council countryside ranger, said: “It was one of the best events we have had so far.

“Families made wooden owls out of recycled timber from on site.

“Ninety-five per cent of the items we used had been recycled which meant we could make the wood craft activities affordable.

“We also had our resident bee keepers giving talks, two owls on display, willow weaving, woodcarver Geoff Whitley and beach clean volunteers running beach-themed crafts.

“The activities were held in a big marquee which gives us a lot of room to work in and if it starts raining it doesn’t spoil the fun.”

Families also enjoyed the adventure playground and den building at the park.

Keith added: “We are a bit of a hidden gem.

“There’s lots to do here, families can spend most of their day here.”

A festive-themed wood craft event will be held at Wyre Estuary Country Park on Sunday, December 9 between 10am and 1pm when families will have the chance to make wooden reindeers. For more details call (01253) 863100.