Fairytale wedding in Sunshine State

Michael Doherty and Stephanie Hodder tied the knot in Florida, but headed back to Fleetwood for a reception with family and friends.

The couple, from Fleetwood, have known each other all their lives but lost touch when they went to different schools, reuniting years later at Freeport.

They maried at Cyprus Grove Estate in the sunshine state on June 4 and held their reception at the North Euston Hotel on July 14.

Stephanie, 26, a support worker said: “Our wedding day in Florida wad amazing, a perfect fairytale wedding and our party at the North Euston was fantastic.

“We loved celebrating with all our family and friends, everything looked brilliant, it was all disney themed and couldn’t have gone any better. It was the perfect day.”

As celebrations got underway at the Euston, Michael, 30 and Stephanie went outside for photos where a poignant one was taken by family friend Janet Heald in Euston Gardens, in front of a fall of handmade poppies.

Stephanie said: “The display at the North Euston Gardens is beautiful and was lovely to go and see. We stayed overnight at the North Euston and could also see them from our room.”

The poppies have been individually crafted to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War. Janet said: “The couple’s great grandfathers fought in the First World War and they wanted to pay their respects.”

They have two children, Jessica who is six and three-year-old Jake and honeymooned in Flordia.



Michael and Stephanie Hodder

Michael and Stephanie Hodder