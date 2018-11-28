Fairhaven Lake archives open day just the ticket

National Lottery players are to be given an exclusive look at Fairhaven Lake’s heritage archive as a ‘thank you’’ for the part they have played in setting up its planned refurbishment.

A wealth of historic photographs and documents gathered by the Friends of Fairhaven Lake with the Lytham Heritage Group will be available to view on Sunday, December 9.

The Fylde attraction will be one of hundreds of participating Lottery-funded visitor venues across the UK showing their gratitude to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

Any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratch card will get free access to the Fairhaven archive, which will be displayed in the Isaac Dixon Boathouse at the Lake between 11am and 3pm.

Fylde Council, which operates the Lake, has received £165,500 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the development of the round two application for full £1.5m funding for the Lake’s restoration.

Proposed features of the upgrade include an island-based forest school accessed by boat and a new beach area.

It is also hoped to restore a Japanese garden, an original features of the surrounding parkland.

The application for the second round funding was submitted by the council in August and a decision is expected next month.

Coun Cheryl Little, Fylde Council’s leisure and tourism chairman, said: “Thanks to the National Lottery players, we have been able to do a huge amount of work to reinvigorate the interest in Fairhaven Lake and Gardens through supporting friends groups and organisations.”