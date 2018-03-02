Fair will focus on needs of older people

Groups ranging from Nordic walkers to Rossall Beach Buddies will be at a fair tomorrow (Saturday) aimed at Blackpool’s older folk.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard (pictured) will open the constituency’s first Mature and Senior Citizens Fair taking place today between 1pm and 4pm at Warren Hub in Warren Drive.

Entry is free and there will be exhibitors from across the Fylde coast, offering help and advice and the chance to discover new groups and hobbies.

Mr Maynard said: “A fantastic and diverse array of organisations are set to join me for an afternoon of advice and fresh ideas for the over 50s.

“Lancashire County Council trading standards will be offering essential help and support alongside representatives from charities including Age UK and Alzheimer’s Society.

“There will also be new hobbies to explore and I’m pleased to be welcoming Nordic Walkers, Rossall Beach Buddies, Blackpool Football Club Community Trust and members of the Harmony and Health singing group.

“We also have members of local bowling clubs and churches joining us as well as a representative from Avon.This should be a fantastic event.”