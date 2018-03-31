Extra date for Car Share showing in Blackpool

A second date has been added to a special showing of comic Peter Kay’s Car Share in Blackpool.

Organisers have announced that owing to demand a further Car Share showing will take place on Friday April 6.

Tickets are on sale now.

SJM Concerts is staging a special charity screening of Peter’s BAFTA award winning Car Share at Blackpool Opera House.

Four episodes were already set to be screened on Saturday Apri 7, including the premiere of two brand new episodes; ‘Car Share: Unscripted’ and the highly anticipated series finale.

Tickets sold out in minutes.

The Bolton-based comic has made no public appearances since announcing suddenly last year that he was cancelling his tour owing to family reasons.

Peter Kay said recently: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.

“I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families”

The second series of the BBC show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

And fans of the programme were dismayed when Kay announced that he had no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes - a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and an entirely improvised episode, Car Share: Unscripted.

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.

For more information visit www.thelilyfoundation.org.uk

www.ticketmaster.co.uk