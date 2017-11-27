Extra county cash will bring new bus services

Major improvements to bus links across Fylde have been promised by Lancashire County Council after it awarded contracts for new services.

Among those being introduced across the county from Monday, December 11 is a network of Fylde Villager services, operated by Rotala Preston Bus, aimed at restoring links to rural villages and increasing the number of buses on routes between Preston, Lytham and Blackpool.

The boost for passengers comes as extra £1m is being made available to support bus services, increasing the budget from £2m to £3m and more new services will follow in February.

County Coun Keith Iddon (pictured), cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “A good public transport network is vital to support our economy, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to access work and education.

“It also plays a vital role in helping people to carry out everyday tasks such as doing their shopping, visiting family and friends, and getting to health appointments.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure these proposals make the most impact with the resources available and have already had some really positive feedback from people who have told us that these improved services will make a real difference to them.

“A number of service improvements will start in December but we’re also continuing discussions with bus operators in some areas of the county where we think the best option is to enhance an existing commercial service to better serve communities.”