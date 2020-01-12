'Extensive' search operation after RNLI and Coastguard crews launched in Blackpool

Lifeboat and Coastguard crews were involved in an overnight search after a person was spotted in the sea in Blackpool

Following a 999 call from a member of the public, HM Coastguard Lytham and HM Coastguard Fleetwood were tasked to search the high water tide at Blackpool's Central Beach yesterday shortly before midnight.

The RNLI station in St Annes was also involved and a boat was sent out to search around the piers and away from the shoreline as well as the Coastguard Helicopter.

A spokesman for the HM Coastguard Fleetwood added: "The RNLI team at Blackpool were unable to launch due to 'rough and stormy' weather conditions but were on stand by in case conditions improved.

"Despite an extensive search at that time nothing was found."

The coastguard teams went out again at 6am to carry out low water searches but nothing was found.

The spokesman added: "With thanks to all those agencies including Blackpool Police. No further details will be available for this incident."