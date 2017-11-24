Exhibition focus on sea defence project

The start of work on new sea defences at Fairhaven is just weeks away– and the public will have the opportunity to find out more about the project at an exhibition at Fylde’s town hall on Wednesday.

It will include artist’s impressions of how the Church Scar coastal area from Fairhaven Lake to Lytham will look following the two years’ work which is set to begin in January at a cost of £17.5m and is expected to take two years.

The work, funded by the Environment Agency and to be carried out by specialist contractors VBA, will include piling, earthworks, pre-cast concrete revetment installation and concrete re-surfacing to the promenade to upgrade the current concrete defences, built in the 1890s and now in poor condition.

Coun David Eaves, chairman of Fylde Council’s operational management committee, said: “This is the largest capital project to be undertaken in the history of Fylde Council. As well as protecting peoples’ homes we have also considered sustainability and economic growth with the scheme.”