Exciting new Lytham role for young actress

By Julian Wilde

The prospect of one of the most challenging roles of her career is exciting a young actress preparing for the summer’s first outdoor play at Lytham Hall.

Maisie Young will play the feisty Jo March as Chapterhouse Theatre Company begins a nationwide tour with its performance of Louisa Alcott’s Little Women, on Sunday June 17.

Maisie who graduated from the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts with an Honours Degree in 2016 is relishing the challenge such a major role.

Maisie said: “Jo is an exceptionally complex character – free-spirited, affectionate and individualistic. The challenge is to convey all sides of her personality on stage, both with and without words.”

She is looking forward also to playing for the first time, in the superb setting Lytham Hall offers for outdoor theatre where Chapterhouse has won much praise for its performances of Wuthering Heights and Great Expectations in the past two summers.

“Lytham Hall is one of Chapterhouse’s favourite venues. The audience is always large and knowledgeable and the acoustics are superb which will give our cast of eight confidence at the start of our summer tour.”

Maisie feels that the scene is set for a successful summer.

“Four weeks rehearsing at our Lincoln base is proving enjoyable and demanding. It’s a wonderful adaptation by Laura Turner and I think the Lytham audience will appreciate the contrasting characters and the strong plot line of Little Women.”

• Details and tickets at www.lythamhall.co.uk or call (01253) 736652 or www.chapterhouse.org