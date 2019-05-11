Excitement builds ahead of AFC Fylde's Wembley play-off showdown against Salford City

Today is the day AFC Fylde take on Salford City in the National League Play-off final - as the club stands on the brink of entering the English Football League for the first time.

Fans have made the journey to Wembley for the momentous occasion, which will see the winner playing in League Two next season.

READ MORE: Danny Rowe aiming to shoot down Salford City and fire AFC Fylde to the Football League

The club is a game away from making history - and smashing chairman David Haythornthwaite’s target of playing in the Football League by 2022.

READ MORE: AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite claims the pressure is on Salford City to win their promotion play-off final

And messages of support have been flooding in online.

Dan Cookson wrote: "Massive day for @AFCFylde today! On our way down to Wembley!"

Chris W said on Twitter: "Straight out of night shift and on the way to Wembley."

Vicci Thornley said: "Come on @AFCFylde as a Carlisle United supporter living in Blackpool it will make a great game for me."

And Twitter user @carlperico wrote: "C'mon boys!! Last effort of the season. I want to sign Danny Rowe in Fifa next season."