Ex-Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan cancel Blackpool show due to injury

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have cancelled their upcoming Blackpool show due to injury.

The pair, who are no stranger to the resort having appeared in the hit BBC show’s popular live broadcasts from the Tower Ballroom, said they are ‘hugely saddened’ after axing their planned tour.

The decision was made due to an ‘unforeseen required extension to the recovery of an injury incurred by James during rehearsals’, according to a statement.

The couple were due to kick off a month of live shows in Blackpool on March 3 at the Opera House.

However, the entire 25-show run, which was due to end in Liverpool on April 2, has now been cancelled.

In a joint statement, James and Ola said: “We are devastated that James’ operation has caused us to postpone our tour as we were both so excited to dance together again for you all.

“We are so sorry to be letting so many people down, not only those who purchased tickets but all the cast and people that have helped work on the show to create something special.

“We hope you understand that health always comes first and hope for your continuous support in any of our future endeavours.”

The pair said James will make a full recovery from his injury.

He is said to have surprised medical staff with his progress to date but doctors have now advised an extended recovery period to prevent a recurrence of the injury.

All fans who have already booked will receive a full refund from point of purchase.

Fans have also be told to ‘look out for future announcements’.

All UK dates are affected, including Blackpool on March 3, Manchester on March 11 and Liverpool on April 2.

In 2006, James and Ola came second in the Blackpool Professional Rising Stars Latin contest. They joined Strictly Come Dancing the same year.

James reached the final of the show twice, finishing third with Dr Pamela Stephenson in 2010 and runner up in 2012 with Denise van Outen. Ola won in 2009 with dance partner Chris Hollins.