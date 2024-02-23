Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex-husband of EuroMillions winner Debbie Nuttall has joked, "She can donate some to me, if she likes". Paul Ridge, 67, from Colne, had not seen his ex-wife for 30 years until a woman who “looked familiar” appeared on the news brandishing a cheque for £61 million.

They wed in a register office in 1992 but Paul claims they split within weeks. Paul was a club DJ aged 35 when he met Debbie, who was 13 years younger. They wed after a “whirlwind romance” but the relationship quickly fizzled out.

He now works as a delivery driver, and his current wife Paula, aged 57, are sending their best wishes to the lucky winners. READ MORE: I’m a golf fanatic who just won £61m, can you guess what I’m going to spend it on?

Lancashire couple Richard and Debbie Nuttall were named as the winners of a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot on Wednesday.

The lucky couple, both aged 54 and from Colne, won the jackpot while sat in the sun on holiday in Fuerteventura on January 30.

Speaking to the Mirror the dad of two Paul said: "I have no hard feelings. It’s life, we all make mistakes. I wish her all the best. Nobody died, it was no big deal, really. Good luck to them. I’m sure they will enjoy themselves spending it.”