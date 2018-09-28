'Evil' thugs nearly beat Kirkham cat to death

A cat was left fighting for its life after being brutally attacked by thugs in Kirkham.

Bow, an 18-month-old tortoise shell and white cat, was drenched in oil and swung round by her tail during the incident whilst also being punched in the face and stamped on.

Bow was violently attacked on the car park of Kirkham Community Centre.

She was left to drag herself to safety and sustained a fractured pelvis, broken tail,broken ribs, a fractured skull and a broken jaw during the violent attack.

She required emergency surgery on her pelvis and jaw by PDSA vets after being found on Kirkham Community Centre car park.

The cat’s owner, Jess Porter, from Kirkham, said she is heartbroken at what has happened to her.

“She said: “Someone found her on the car park and took her to the vets.

“We don’t who has done it or why they would even think about doing it.

Jess said the vets are hopeful Bow will physically make a full recovery but it would likely take a long time for Bow to heal mentally.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 4,000 times and Jess has thanked people for their messages.

Jess said she has reported the incident to the police.

Lancashire Police were unable to confirm if they are investigating the event.

A spokesman for Kirkham Town Council who own the car park said they have not had any requests for CCTV footage and were unaware of the incident.

This follows the RSPCA launching an investigation following the discovery of a severely ill kitten.

‘Billy’ the kitten was found in a Preston park starved and close to death. His fur had been cut off and it is believed his testicles had been severed with scissors.

He was taken in by Blackpool Cats in Care rescue and is being treated at Robert Jones Vets, on St Annes Road.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “This is now an active investigation. We are still appealing for anyone with any information to come forward. Please call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for Inspector Amy McIntosh.”