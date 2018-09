Have your say

Firefighters attended Blackpool's North Pier in the early hours of this morning after reports of flames coming from a bar.

Crews were called to the the pier at 1am where "every man and his dog" was there to look at what was believed to be a fire coming from the Carousel Bar, a Blackpool fire station spokesman said.

The call out turned out to be a false alarm.

A fire station spokesman said that what looked like flames was external orange lighting with heavy mist.