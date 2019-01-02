EuroMillions winner: £114.9m jackpot scooped by single UK ticket-holder

Have your say

One UK ticket-holder has started the New Year with a bang by scooping £114.9 million in Tuesday's EuroMillions draw.

The National Lottery said the player has become the fourth biggest winner in UK history by winning the entire £114,969,775.70 jackpot.

A further 10 players have also pocketed £1 million each in the New Year's Day draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What a start to 2019 for UK EuroMillions players.

"All players are urged to check their tickets to see if they are a big winner and can turn 2019 into one long celebration."

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

The New Year's Day win follows a series of high profile lottery prizes in recent years.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir became the biggest lottery winners in the UK - and across Europe - when they scooped more than £161 million.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012, while the biggest prize awarded in the country in 2018 was £121 million, handed to an anonymous winner in April.

And last November, builder Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire, discovered he had won £76 million - six weeks after the draw.

He said he stockpiled tickets in his van, only checking them every three months.