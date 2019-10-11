Estate agents to be turned into microbar

Fylde Council bosses have given the go-ahead for a former Freckleton estate agents to be transformed into a pub

Work to transform the former Leftmove office on Lytham Road into a drinking establishment are expected to take place within the next three years following the approval of a planning application on September 30.

Minor alterations are planned to turn the office into ‘a fully accessible and sustainable microbar’, including the installation of an extraction unit.

The microbar will be comprised of a public area with tables and a bar, and a small corridor to the far left of the property leading to bathrooms, a storeroom and a cellar.

An environmental protection officer at Fylde Council advised that the wall between the microbar and the next-door building should be insulated, and that the outside area should be closed to patrons no later than 10pm each day.

The opening hours of the premises shall be restricted to noon until midnight from Monday to Saturday, and noon until 11pmon Sundays

All doors and windows will remain closed during the performance of any amplified entertainment at any time.