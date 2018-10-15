Your roaring tributes to Blackpool Zoo’s beloved tiger Zambar

Have your say

The death of one of Blackpool Zoo’s beloved tigers sparked an outpouring of grief among readers.

Messages flooded in on social media following the news that 14-year-old Zambar had died on Thursday.

Blackpool Zoo director Darren Webster

He had struggled with ill health over the last six months.

The popular Amur tiger described as a “hugely popular member of our zoo family” by attraction director Darren Webster.

He added: “Staff and keepers are extremely saddened at his passing and are being comforted by the kind messages of condolence we are receiving.”

Zambar

Zambar, who had been receiving specialist treatment from keepers and various vets, arrived in Blackpool in 2010 after being born and hand-reared at Marwell Zoo six years earlier.

He was joined by Alyona in 2012, and the pair became parents to Barney and Radzi in 2014. They moved on to other zoos in Europe.

Amur tigers – also known as Siberian tigers – are an endangered species. There are around 540 left in the wild, according to the World Wildlife charity.

Blackpool Zoo

This is what readers had to say about the news:

We hear him most nights and go see him on the walk around the De Vere! Wondered where he was today.

Georgia Townley

I was at the zoo in July as well. RIP big man.

Daniel Haggerty

Oh no, how very sad. RIP Zambar. So pleased we got to see him this year.

Amy Butlin-Evans

Oh dear, so sad, been seeing him for many years.

Shirley Thomas

So sorry to here this about the beautiful zambar RIP.

Andrea Donnelly

So glad we got to see Zambar a few weeks ago – a beautiful animal.

Cecilia Jenkins

So sorry – loved watching him for all the years I’ve been going to the zoo. RIP Zambar. Sorry for all the staff.

Sandra Roskell

RIP Zambar, you will be sadly missed.

Diane King

RIP Zambar you will be missed beautiful by everyone. Fly high sweetheart with the angels.

Rachael Lloyd

Sleep well angel. It was amazing to finally meet you the other week.

Aaron Hayden

Aww what a beautiful animal RIP Zambar.

Nichola Jane N

So sad, a big beautiful puss.

Lesley Maxwell

Only went because of him last few years. RIP Zambar, just a beautiful tiger.

Jade Dunsmore

RIP Zambar you will be sadly missed. Run free.

Janice Cummings

We will all miss him but he was poorly and an old man.

Rebecca Louise Binns