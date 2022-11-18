Workers at the new Broadgate garden as work starts on flood defence scheme

What’s happening and where?

Work has started on constructing vital flood defences along Broadgate and Riverside in Preston. Contractors VolkerStein broke ground on November 11, when local councillors visited the Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme for an update on how work is progressing. Preston City Councillors Carol Henshaw and Robert Boswell met with the Environment Agency and contractors VolkerStein to see work starting for themselves.

Why is the work happening?

Construction on the first phase of the new £54.7million scheme started with preliminary works to strengthen the sewer and divert services along Broadgate. Work has now started on the defences with piling for the foundations for the flood walls. The flood scheme will help reduce the risk of flooding to around 5,000 homes and businesses along the River Ribble. Construction of phase one is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

What will it look like?

As part of the scheme, improvements to Broadgate Gardens will also be made, this includes pollinator-friendly flowers, better seating areas, and the planting of fruit trees. Around 600 trees had to be removed to provide space for the construction work to take place and to protect the new defence walls from being undermined by tree roots. However more than 16,000 new trees will be planted as part of the scheme, this includes 13,000 trees at Fishwick Bottoms along the river.

Will this be disruptive for residents?