What's happening and why as work starts on flood defences at Broadgate and Riverside in Preston
Work has started on constructing vital flood defences in Preston as part of a £49m project.
What’s happening and where?
Work has started on constructing vital flood defences along Broadgate and Riverside in Preston. Contractors VolkerStein broke ground on November 11, when local councillors visited the Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme for an update on how work is progressing. Preston City Councillors Carol Henshaw and Robert Boswell met with the Environment Agency and contractors VolkerStein to see work starting for themselves.
Why is the work happening?
Construction on the first phase of the new £54.7million scheme started with preliminary works to strengthen the sewer and divert services along Broadgate. Work has now started on the defences with piling for the foundations for the flood walls. The flood scheme will help reduce the risk of flooding to around 5,000 homes and businesses along the River Ribble. Construction of phase one is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
What will it look like?
As part of the scheme, improvements to Broadgate Gardens will also be made, this includes pollinator-friendly flowers, better seating areas, and the planting of fruit trees. Around 600 trees had to be removed to provide space for the construction work to take place and to protect the new defence walls from being undermined by tree roots. However more than 16,000 new trees will be planted as part of the scheme, this includes 13,000 trees at Fishwick Bottoms along the river.
Will this be disruptive for residents?
The council says concerns about the impact construction may have on the community are always considered and disruption will be minimised where possible and any road closures, diversions, and changes to parking will be communicated to residents in advance. Noise and vibration monitors will be in place during the works. Councillor Carol Henshaw, who represents and lives in the City Centre Ward, and is a cabinet member for climate change, said: “I feel relieved that the flood defences are now underway and will better protect residents once completed. I’m pleased glass panels will be used in some areas so local people can continue to see and enjoy the river. I’m also happy to hear that a small orchard will be included in the improvements at Broadgate Gardens, which will benefit the community.”