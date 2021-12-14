Teams of volunteer tree collectors will head out over the weekend of January 8 and 9 to collect the festive foliage and be part of a campaign which this year raised a record £23,000 for the

hospice.

The collected trees will be taken to local recycling points and some will be used as part of ongoing work to restore the sand dunes at St Annes.

Emma Lonican volunteering for the Trinity Hospice tree collection

The hospice, which is based in Bispham, is in particular need of volunteers with large vehicles such as box vans, tipper vans, flat beds and cars with trailers.

Janet Atkins, corporate partnership manager, said: “The tree collection is the perfect way to begin 2022 by helping to support local hospice care while doing something amazing for the

environment.

“Last year was incredible for us. We had nearly 70 wonderful volunteers working hard over the weekend to collect more than 1,800 trees from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

“They all said they had a great time, knowing they had done something special to support their local hospice.

“We’ve increased our locations for next year’s collection, so we really do need more volunteers than ever to make this collection our best yet!”

Emma Lonican and Mark Robinson volunteered for this year’s collection in January, and said they would be looking to help out again this year.

Emma said: “Helping with the tree collection was such a lovely feeling – it was our way of giving something back to our community by supporting our local hospice, as well as helping the

environment.

“It really was a great way to start the year with such a wonderful act of kindness, not just for charity and our home, but also to all those people who had booked their collection.”

Fylde Council says the donated trees planted on St Annes beach as part of the ongoing sand dunes restoration project help to reduce erosion of the dunes.

Real Christmas trees can be taken to one of the temporary collection points from Tuesday, January 4, 2022 to Thursday, January 13 2022.

Tree skirts, bases and all decorations should be removed before dropping off.

Donors are being asked to leave real Christmas trees inside the designated barriered area at one of the following sites:

- Coastguard Station, North Beach Car Park, St Annes

- Lytham Station Car Park

- Rawstorne Sport Centre Car Park, Bush Lane, Freckleton

- Elswick Village Hall Car Park, Roseacre Road, Elswick

- William Segar Hodgson Car Park, Coronation Road, Kirkham

To sign up as a volunteer, and to book your tree collection, visit www.trinityhospice.co.uk/tree-collection

Meanwhile, Trinity Hospice is appealing for new members for its board of trustees as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.