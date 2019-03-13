VIDEO: This is the moment firefighters gave life-saving oxygen treatment to a dog after sea rescue at Knott End

A border collie spotted drowning in rough seas 400m off Knott End coast has made a full recovery after being rescued by coastguard volunteers.



Red, a brown and white collie, was brought safely back to dry land in Knott End beach at 1pm on Saturday, March 9.

The soaked and shivering collie was swiftly handed over to Lancashire firefighters who administered life-saving oxygen treatment.

The specially designed miniature oxygen mask is one of a number lifesaving masks donated by Smokey Paws to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The masks are also used to provide oxygen to pets suffering from smoke inhalation after a house fire.

After receiving oxygen, Red was then rushed to a local vets for emergency treatment.

Red's owner, Sharon Haworth, of Green Dick's Lane in Pilling, said: "A huge, huge thank you to the coastguard and fire rescue. Me and Red are so grateful. You all do an amazing job.

"Red was quite poorly when he arrived at the vets, his body temperature was lower than the minimum it should be for a dog and he had a lot of sea water in his lungs and was totally exhausted due to the time spent in the water.

"But after a lot of care at the vets, they were more then happy for Red to come home."

A spokesman for LFRS said: "On Saturday, March 9, fire crews from Fleetwood and Preesall assisted the Coastguard in a dog rescue off Knott End beach.

"The dog, named Red, was 400m from dry land when two coastguard members swam out in dangerously high waves to rescue the dog.

"Red then received oxygen therapy from Lancashire firefighters and one of our crew members captured the moment on video.

"Our firefighters are grateful to Smokey Paws for donating this life saving equipment for animals to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the incident illustrates how easily dogs can be swept away at sea during severe weather.

The spokesman added: "It was a happy ending for Red and his owners, but with the weather remaining unsettled for the remainder of the week, we are urging dog walkers to stay safe.

"If you are a dog walker, or a runner, please stay away from areas where you could easily be swept away. Remain vigilant near beaches or proms or when walking by rivers where water may have risen.

"If an incident does occur, we urge you not to attempt rescuing your pet.

"As distressing as this may be for you, it could make the situation worse and you could also get into difficulty."