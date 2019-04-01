This is why a 150ft planet Earth was etched into the beach near Blackpool's North Pier
A massive 150-foot globe was etched into the sand in Blackpool – only to be washed away without a trace by the tide.
Environmental issues have been in the spotlight in recent months, in part due to the success of Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II series, and the giant artwork was designed to show the fragility of the oceans’ eco-systems. It was commissioned as part of the launch of a new £100,000 ‘Four Corners Of The World’ conservation feature at Sea Life Blackpool and took a team of five sand artists nearly six hours to create.
It was painstaking work to recreate planet Earth out of sand.