It took six hours to create the artwork on the beach at Blackpool

This is why a 150ft planet Earth was etched into the beach near Blackpool's North Pier

A massive 150-foot globe was etched into the sand in Blackpool – only to be washed away without a trace by the tide.

Environmental issues have been in the spotlight in recent months, in part due to the success of Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II series, and the giant artwork was designed to show the fragility of the oceans’ eco-systems. It was commissioned as part of the launch of a new £100,000 ‘Four Corners Of The World’ conservation feature at Sea Life Blackpool and took a team of five sand artists nearly six hours to create.

It was painstaking work to recreate planet Earth out of sand.
It was painstaking work to recreate planet Earth out of sand.
other
Buy a Photo
The artwork, which could be seen from Blackpool Tower, measured 150ft across before it was washed away.
The artwork, which could be seen from Blackpool Tower, measured 150ft across before it was washed away.
other
Buy a Photo
General manager Matthew Titherington said: We wanted to really make a big statement about the precarious state of the worlds oceans and marine life today."
General manager Matthew Titherington said: We wanted to really make a big statement about the precarious state of the worlds oceans and marine life today."
other
Buy a Photo
The artwork starting to take shape
The artwork starting to take shape
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3