This is how many hours of daylight we will get in Lancashire today on winter solstice 2021

The winter solstice takes place when the Earth's Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun.

Conversely, on the summer solstice, which usually falls on June 21, the opposite effect takes place and we get our longest day of the year.

After December 21, the nights will get shorter and we'll have more daylight hours as the Earth rotates towards the sun again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So how much daylight will we get in Lancashire today?

The sunrise was at 8.26am and it is due to set at 3.50pm.

That gives us a day length of seven hours, 24 minutes and 18 seconds today (Tuesday, December 21) - five seconds shorter than Monday (December 20).

Those further to the north will have a shorter day, with Edinburgh seeing just six hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

Winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in the UK when we have the fewest hours of daylight

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.