This is how Blackpool's pollution levels compare to its Lancashire neighbours

A new report published by UK100, a local government network that supports clean energy, has found that Blackpool had more people living in areas with unsafe air pollution levels than anywhere else in the North West.

The study, which was based on PM2.5 levels – the amount of tiny but harmful particles found in the air, found that 113,228 Blackpool patients receive medical treatment in places that exceed safe air pollution levels.

65% of patients are breathing in harmful particles every time they visit their GP

READ MORE>>> You can read our full report and reaction to the news here

Here we look at how Blackpool compares to its neighbours in the region.

Council / Don't Exceed / Exceed / Grand Total / Percentage / Region

Blackpool / 60,807 / 113,228 / 174,035 / 65.1%

Burnley / 31,439 / 67,253 / 98,692 / 68.1%

Lancaster / 96,368 / 60,872 / 157,240 / 38.7%

Chorley / 67,699 / 44,592 / 112,291 / 39.7%

Wyre / 93,750 / 11,876 / 105,626 / 11.2%

Hyndburn / 73,044 / 5,472 / 78,516 / 7.0%

Pendle / 94,131 / 0 / 94,131 / 0.0%

Preston / 138,972 / 0 / 138,972 / 0.0%

Ribble Valley / 57,599 / 0 / 57,599 / 0.0%

Rossendale / 73,588 / 0 / 73,588 / 0.0%

Blackburn with Darwen / 176,202 / 0 / 176,202 / 0.0%

West Lancashire / 113,817 / 0 / 113,817 / 0.0%

South Ribble / 125,608 / 0 / 125,608 / 0.0%

Fylde / 72,463 / 0 / 72,463 / 0.0%