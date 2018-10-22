REVEALED: Plans to plant 10,000 new trees in Blackpool over 10 years

A strategy to ‘green up’ Blackpool by planting 10,000 trees in the next 10 years has been revealed.

The Green and Blue Infrastructure plan is aimed at making the most of the resort’s open spaces including public parks, private plots of land, waterways, ponds and lakes.

It is hoped the scheme will help boost the health of residents by encouraging them to spend more time outdoors.

Blackpool has the lowest amount of tree cover in England while figures show just 18,500 people use the outdoor environment each week which is 5,000 less than the national average.

Other benefits would include helping to reduce air pollution.

Blackpool Council officers have put together an action plan which as well as planting 10,000 trees also includes creating pocket parks particularly in inner areas, encouraging initiatives such as forest schools and green gyms, establishing Blackpool activity trails and getting more people to volunteer with friends groups for parks.

Yeadon Way, Progress Way, Westcliffe Drive and Talbot Road are among areas where more trees could be planted.

The scheme was unveiled to councillors at the Health and Wellbeing Board and the Adult Social Care and Health Scrutiny Committee.

Judith Mills, from Public Health Blackpool, said: “It started with a very thorough audit literally mapping everything we have got.

“And that is the basis for what we need to do to improve the green and blue infrastructure strategy.

“We have carried out some consultation which is ongoing. We are still getting people’s ideas and commitment towards it.”

Director of Public Health Dr Arif Rajpura added: “We have had a lot of discussions about the benefits that having more trees can bring.

“For example research has shown people will pay nine per cent more for their coffee if they are sitting in a green area.”

It is hoped to find external funding to pay for the scheme, with businesses in the town being encouraged to take part including by sponsoring tree planting in their areas.