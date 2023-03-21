A sewage leak warning remains in place for Fylde coast beaches, after heavy rainfall caused waste water to be discharged into the sea.

A live interactive map shows seven beaches – from Cleveleys to St Annes, are currently unsafe to swim in.

Fleetwood and Morcambe were also listed last week, but have since cleared according to the map published by Marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS).

SAS monitors water quality across the nation to alert the public to areas affected by sewage. They say swimming in these areas could lead to infections and illnesses caused by bacteria and viruses in the water.

Why do we get sewage in the sea?

A £200m investment into the Anchorsholme Pumping Works has improved bathing water quality since 2015, leading to four beaches achieving Blue Flag status.

But extended periods of heavy rain has had an impact on other sources of foul water, and obsolete waste water pipes installed in older houses put pressure on the sewage system.

Paul Maynard, Conservative MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, said the storm overflows are largely down to ‘increasing mixing of rainwater with household sewage as gardens have been concreted over in past decades’.

Mr Maynard said: “Rainfall should not be discharged into a on-street waste water system for which it is not designed – it is meant to sink away naturally. This is a particular concern across the Fylde, especially on areas of housing dating from the fifties to the seventies where building companies connected to waste water pipes in a way that building regulations no longer permit. Sustainable Drainage Systems are now mandatory on newer developments, reducing the pressure on the sewage system – which has a disproportionate benefit locally.”

Pressure on the Government

Fylde Liberal Democrat Cllrs Karen Henshaw and Joanne Gardner have campaigned to stop the sewage dumping in the sea and say it’s ‘wrong on so many levels’.

Cllr Gardner told Blackpool Gazette: “To find out that our beautiful beach is included in a warning about sewage dumping is very disappointing. Our local rivers and seafront are so important for our health and well-being and for the marine-life that frequent them. This can be stopped but the Govt. along with our local MP have refused to impose measures on the water companies to stop it. In fact horrifyingly they have voted to allow this to continue for a further 15 years.”

Water companies should be ‘held to much more stringent standards’

Mr Maynard said that more pressure should be put on the water companies, and that they should be ‘held to much more stringent standards’.

He added: “I share the view that water companies can and should act quicker. At the same time, eliminating these overflows also requires much tougher punishment for future illegal and unregulated domestic connections into surface drainage networks which are not designed to take domestic stormwater - no fault of the homeowner but developers in years gone by”.

1 . Blackpool North and Central Beach Blackpool Central: A sewer overflow discharges straight onto the beach around the centre of this beach - the sewerage facilities of the area were upgraded in 2010. This also affects Blackpool North beach. Both beaches were given a Seaside Award by Keep Britain Tidy in 2022. Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Cleveleys A sewer overflow discharges to the southern end of the bathing water while various overflows from the Blackpool area may also affect water quality at Cleveleys. Jubilee Beach in Cleveleys was recognised with a 'Seaside Award' by anti-litter charity Keep Britain Tidy for being 'safe' and 'clean' in 2022. Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys said: “Like anyone living in a coastal community, I take the view that water quality in our waters and seas should be as good as it can be. Whilst we can never fully prevent stormwater discharges due to heavy rain or eradicate agricultural run off, we can and should hold water companies to much more stringent standards and work with everyone to think about how best we manage waste water." Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool South Beach Blackpool South: A sewer overflow nearby discharges only in extreme conditions, however water quality at Blackpool South is still affected by the numerous sewer overflows discharging into the River Ribble and its estuary. Blackpool South was a Blue Flag beach for several years, but lost its status in 2019. It won a Seaside Award in 2022 and is still recognised as a clean and safe beach. Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

4 . St Annes Beach and St Annes North Beach There are numerous sewer overflows that discharge into the River Ribble and its estuary which can affect water quality especially during and after heavy rainfall at St Annes Beach and St Annes North Beach. Cllr Joanne Gardner said: "To find out that our beautiful beach is included in a warning about sewage dumping is very disappointing. Our local rivers and seafront are so important for our health and well-being and for the marine-life that frequent them. We all need to put pressure on our MP Mr Mark Menzies and the Conservative Govt to stop this, so that we protect wildlife, our health and our beautiful coastline for its residents and for our visitors. Basically it is just wrong on so many levels." Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales