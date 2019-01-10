Proposals for travellers sites in Blackpool to go before planners

Have your say

Proposals for a second traveller site on a stretch of semi-rural road have been submitted to Blackpool Council.

Russell Holland has applied for planning permission to use land at Brookview, 516 Midgeland Road, Marton Moss, as a travelling showperson's site.

The scheme includes five caravans (three static and two tourers), a gravelled driveway, parking areas and fencing.

A document accompanying the application says the family has been looking for a suitable site for more than 15 years.

Mr Holland says in his submission: "We have been attending fetes and galas in the local area for the last 28 years as a married couple, and before that with my parents."

He adds they were previously sited on Dickies Lane North, also on Marton Moss, but only on a month-to-month basis.

There would be six people living on the site, along with storage space for bouncy castles.

But Mr Holland says there will be no heavy fairground equipment.

Last month the council's planning committee delayed making a decision on plans for a traveller site at 411 Midgeland Road.

Councillors voted to defer an application to place two caravans and a chalet on the land in order to get more information about previous enforcement action there.

The application, which also includes four car parking spaces and landscaping, had been recommended for approval.

Applicant Tommy Boswell wants to move his family, including six children, from Bury to Blackpool in order to be closer to their wider family “and for his children to bond with relatives and their siblings, ” documents showed.

The Fylde Coast Gypsy and Traveller and Travelling Show People Accommodation Assessment has shown six pitches need to be found, with two required in Blackpool.

Both applications will be considered by planners at a future date.