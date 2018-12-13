Plan for new travellers site in Blackpool

A bid to use land on Marton Moss as a travellers site has been put on hold amid concerns planning rules are being flouted.

Blackpool Council's planning committee voted to defer an application to place two caravans and a chalet on land at 411 Midgeland Road in order to get more information about previous enforcement action.

The application, which also includes four car parking spaces and landscaping, had been recommended for approval.

But councillors heard that while there were no official objections lodged against the plans, some residents had raised concerns with their local councillors.

Coun Andrew Stansfield, whose ward includes the site, said travellers had been living on the land for eight months already.

He added: "We need to clarify what is going on at the site, who is going to be living there and how we are going to enforce it.

"Residents have contacted me about what is going on on the site and how they are using it at the present time."

The meeting heard approving the scheme would help Blackpool meet the requirements of the Fylde Coast Gypsy and Traveller and Travelling Show People Accommodation Assessment.

It requires six pitches to be found, with two required in Blackpool.

Gary Johnston, head of development at Blackpool Council, said: "There is a tension as the site is within the Marton Moss development sector where development opportunities are limited and there are intentions to create a neighbourhood plan."

But he added the traveller accommodation assessment "demonstrated there is additional need for travellers sites and this site would fulfill some of that need."

Coun Adrian Hutton said: "While we accept we need to find sites for these people, we have had a number of experiences where we have granted these permissions with a set of conditions which are then blatantly ignored to the detriment of surrounding areas and residents.

"Until we can get enforcement on other sites, I am very reluctant to grant permission.

"They move in and then totally disregard all of the conditions."

Applicant Tommy Boswell wants to move his family, including six children, from Bury to Blackpool in order to be closer to their wider family "and for his children to bond with relatives and their siblings."

A statement accompanying the application adds: "The general up-grade will enhance the frontage and provide a compatible frontage with other dwellings in the immediate vicinity."

The scheme includes upgrading a two storey former workshop to provide toilets, general sanitary accommodation and a meeting room.

The caravans would be at the rear of the existing building which would screen them from Midgeland Road.