Ours is best park in all the country

Blackpool’s Stanley Park has been named the best park in the UK following a public vote.

At a ceremony in London last night the park was also recognised for its 90th birthday celebrations which were held in July.

Elaine Smith, second right, at the Fields in Trust award ceremony

Both accolades were presented by Fields in Trust, formerly the National Playing Fields Association, whose president is Prince William.

This year the public nominated 360 parks in total from across the UK with more than 15,000 votes cast.

Stanley Park faced competition from three other finalists - Craigavon City Park in County Armagh, Roath Park in Cardiff and Rouken Glen Park in East Renfrewshire.

Helen Griffiths, chief executive of Fields in Trust, said: “The people of Blackpool have sent a clear message that they love their local park and I hope that Blackpool Council will recognise this by working with us to safeguard Stanley Park as a place for community sport, play and recreation forever.”

As well as the top award, the park won the Best ‘Have a Field Day’ category for its re-enactment of the opening of the park with special guest Lord Derby.

Elaine Smith, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “It’s wonderful the park has been recognised in this way.

“It is one of the jewels in Blackpool’s crown, and I am so proud that people have voted it the best in the country.

“The re-enactment of the official opening was a fantastic occasion during the summer.”

The awards were presented by Fields in Trust Trustee Graeme Le Saux at a dinner at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Stanley Park was designed by celebrated landscape architect Thomas Mawson in the 1920s

The park boasts an Italian marble fountain, boating lake, bandstand, gardens and Art Deco styled cafe