North West in Bloom competition honours green-fingered Fylde groups
Fylde volunteers and staff are celebrating after being honoured in the North West in Bloom (NWIB) competition.
The borough landed 22 honours in the annual contest and seven ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ Awards.
Ansdell in Bloom, Lytham in Bloom, Elswick and Lytham Hall Kitchen Garden won gold medals and were overall winners in their respective categories.
The Fylde Sand Dunes Project received recognition with a Level 5 Outstanding It’s Your Neighbourhood Award along with a highly commended certificate.
Coun Gavin Harrison, deputy chairman of the tourism and leisure committee for Fylde Council, said: “It is such a pleasure to see the participants from various organisations, groups and of
course volunteers in the community who presented their premises with such enthusiasm receiving well-deserved recognition.
“I believe residents will be proud to witness the huge achievement in all categories.”
2021 NWIB Discretionary Awards:
Art in the Community – Ansdell in Bloom
RHS Parks Awards Small Parks – Gold medal for Lowther Gardens, Lytham
Highly Commended Award – Fylde Sand Dunes Project
Best School Category – Lytham Hall Park Primary School
Outstanding Contribution for North West in Bloom – Tony Ford
Outstanding Contribution to Work Within Horticulture – John Hornyak
2021 NWIB Awards:
Best Urban Community –Gold medal and category winner for Ansdell in Bloom
Best Small Town – Silver gilt medal for Bloomin’ Warton
Best Village– Gold medal and category winner for Elswick in Bloom; Silver gilt for Weeton in Bloom
Best Small Accommodation – Gold medal for Queens Hotel, Lytham; Gold medal for The Eagle at Weeton
Best Small Tourist Attraction – Gold medal and category winner for Lytham Hall Kitchen Garden, Apiary and Garden Hub
Best Small Village – Gold medal for Little Eccleston in Bloom
Best Small Coastal Resort – Gold medal and category winner for Lytham in Bloom
Best Large Village – Gold medal for Staining in Bloom; silver gilt for Wrea Green in Bloom
Community Effort Award – Park View4U Queen Elizabeth II Park