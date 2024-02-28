Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MiniLinks golf course on South Promenade has posted on social media to say it is closing on March 31 and is moving its operations to a new, but undisclosed, site “on the Fylde Coast”.

At the same time, Love Golf UK, a North-West based company which recently took over operations at Blackpool Park Golf Club, announced it is to add the MiniLinks to its portfolio from April 1.

However, since the social media announcements, neither party has been available to add any further details, while Fylde Council, which owns the site, said it was unable to comment.

St Anne's Mini-Links Golf Course. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The MiniLinks has been operated since September 2011 Andrew and Stacey Tracey of atgolf and has hosted many community events, including the mayor of Fylde’s charity golf tournaments last September as well as being visited by several star golfers, most notably when The Open was last staged at Royal Lytham and St Annes 12 years ago.

Last year, it became the first short course in the UK to be affiliated with England Golf.

Andy’s announcement on social media said: “On the 31st March 2024 the MiniLinks Lytham St Annes will close.

“Our fabulous MiniLinks golf concept will stay alive with an exciting announcement that we will be moving our MiniLinks operations to a brand new site here on the Fylde Coast.

Andy Tracey at St Annes Mini-Links golf course.

“We will continue to update you further as the MiniLinks moves from Lytham St Annes and you can follow our journey on social media @MiniLinksGolf and sign up for a free voucher to play at the new MiniLinks facility here on our website www.MiniLinks.golf

“My wife and I, along with our four LittleChippers Alma, Agatha, Axel and bump thank you all for your continued support especially over the last 13 years.

“We hope to see you all at our Easter Night Golf Leaving Party on March 29 to 31 from 10am - 10pm and as a big thank you we have placed a special Night Golf offer online.”

Meanwhile, Love Golf UK posted: “Exciting News Alert. We are thrilled to announce that Love Golf UK is expanding its footprint once again. We've secured an amazing addition to our portfolio: MiniLinks Golf in Lytham St Annes.

Andy and Stacey Tracey (in red) with the mayoral party at the Fylde mayor's charity tournament at the Mini-Links course last September. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“After a successful bid in the tender process with Fylde Council, we're all set to take over operations starting Monday, April 1. We're looking forward to enhancing both the Pitch and Putt and Crazy Golf adding our signature touch to the facilities.”

When it was announced last month as the new operator Blackpool Park Golf Club, Love Golf UK was described as “a growing golf course operator with a focus on revitalising and regenerating public golf courses for future generations”.

Along with Blackpool Park, it currently runs Marland Golf Course, Rochdale and Heaton Park Golf Course, Manchester, along with a junior golf academy featuring some 1,000 children a year enjoying free coaching with provided equipment.

The MiniLinks course has been under threat of disruption for work on improving the St Annes sea defences but that project has been suspended by Fylde Council for cost reasons.